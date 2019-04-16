Man wearing surgical mask dressed as woman robs Durham bank

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Monday afternoon at Wells Fargo at 2821 Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard.

Police said a man dressed up as a woman entered the bank about 4:15 p.m. and handed a teller a note demanding money and threatening the use of a gun.

No weapon was seen and no one was injured.

The man fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was wearing a long, dark, curly wig, a pink jacket, leopard print pants, a surgical mask and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Crabtree at (919) 560-4583, ext. 29356 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
