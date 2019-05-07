Man, woman shot at mobile home park in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police officers in Fayetteville are investigating after a man and a woman were shot at a mobile home park on Tuesday morning.The incident happened around midnight on Rembrandt Drive near Richardson Avenue.Police said a group of young people was walking when a car drove by and shot at them.A woman was shot in the leg, and a man was shot in the torso.After the shooting, the woman went back home while the man went to the Kangaroo Express on Cliffdale Road.Both victims were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.The man was taken into surgery but is expected to recover.Officials did not release information about the shooter.