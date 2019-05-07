Man, woman shot at mobile home park in Fayetteville

EMBED <>More Videos

Police officers in Fayetteville are investigating after a man and woman were shot at a mobile home park on Tuesday morning.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police officers in Fayetteville are investigating after a man and a woman were shot at a mobile home park on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around midnight on Rembrandt Drive near Richardson Avenue.

Police said a group of young people was walking when a car drove by and shot at them.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

A woman was shot in the leg, and a man was shot in the torso.

After the shooting, the woman went back home while the man went to the Kangaroo Express on Cliffdale Road.

Both victims were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken into surgery but is expected to recover.

Officials did not release information about the shooter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillecrimewoman shotshootingfayettevilleman shot
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Duke surgeon playing role in success of 'The Good Doctor'
MALEAH DAVIS: What we know about missing Houston 4-year-old
Your boss could be required to give you a paid break
Florida woman pulls alligator out of yoga pants, police say
Authorities investigating after 1-year-old hit by mom's car in driveway
Wake County budget proposes nearly 10 percent property tax increase
Fayetteville teachers 'excited' after principal surprises them with vacation
Show More
I-Team: Firefighters warn new homes burn down quickly in fire
Crews begin digging up pipe from Durham gas explosion
Sunscreen chemicals seep into your bloodstream in 1 day: FDA
Canes players laugh off Don Cherry's latest rant
Raleigh man charged with murder after police find body in car outside Denny's
More TOP STORIES News