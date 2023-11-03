Former state health secretary returns to NC to discuss help for rural communities

Former state health secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen is returning to North Carolina today to discuss plans to help rural communities.

OXFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former state health secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen is returning to North Carolina today to discuss plans to help rural communities.

The goal is to keep more rural hospitals open in the long run, bolster the workforce and support access to needed care such as behavioral health and telehealth services.

The Biden administration is making billions of dollars available and will be announcing ways to increase incentives for health care providers, also train more workers.

Dr. Cohen is currently serving as director for the CDC.

She will be joined by health and human services secretary Xavier Becerra.

They'll visit Granville Vance Public Health in Oxford and then they'll both tour Medical Arts Pharmacy and Medical Supplies in Henderson.