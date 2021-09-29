New exhibit 'imagiFAB' opens at Marbles Kids Museum

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new exhibit is opening at Marbles Kids Museum in downtown Raleigh.The new exhibit is calledand it features special areas to help kids explore and expand their knowledge with STEAM--science, technology, engineering, arts and math.Children will be able to explore four different areas of imagiFAB: create, make, build, animate. Each section is catered to enriching a child's social, cognitive and physical well-being and can be found on the second floor of Marbles Kids Museum.ImagiFAB opens Wednesday and is part of Marbles Kids Museum's 14th birthday.