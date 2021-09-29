New exhibit 'imagiFAB' opens at Marbles Kids Museum

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new exhibit is opening at Marbles Kids Museum in downtown Raleigh.
The new exhibit is called imagiFAB and it features special areas to help kids explore and expand their knowledge with STEAM--science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
Children will be able to explore four different areas of imagiFAB: create, make, build, animate. Each section is catered to enriching a child's social, cognitive and physical well-being and can be found on the second floor of Marbles Kids Museum.
ImagiFAB opens Wednesday and is part of Marbles Kids Museum's 14th birthday.
