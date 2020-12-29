Former NC Senate Leader Basnight dies at 73

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Marc Basnight, the former longtime leader of the North Carolina State Senate died Monday at 73, his family said."North Carolina lost a giant today with the passing of my friend, Senator Marc Basnight," Gov. Roy Cooper said. "His positive influence on our public universities, transportation, environment and more will be felt for decades. A man of great power and influence, his humble, common touch made everyone he met feel special, whether pouring them a glass of tea in his restaurant or sharing a pack of nabs at a country store. He believed in North Carolina and its people, and our state is stronger because of him. Our prayers are with Vicki, Caroline and the whole family."Basnight, a Democrat, served in the state Senate from 1984 to 2011.Basnight who was from Manteo, was Senate leader from 1993 until 2010 when Republicans gained control of the Senate.He represented the 1st Senate District from 1984 through his resignation just before the start of what would have been his 14th term in 2011."The NCDP and I are deeply sorry to hear of the passing of Senator Marc Basnight who faithfully served North Carolina in the State Senate for more than a quarter-century," North Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin said. "He was an incredible fighter for everyday North Carolinians and was known far and wide as a reliable problem solver. As someone who served with him in the legislature, I witnessed firsthand not only Senator Basnight's advocacy for eastern and coastal North Carolina, but also how he helped every region of the State with his masterful, tireless, passionate leadership for investments in public schools, North Carolina's public universities, conservation of our natural resources, and transportation infrastructure. His strong voice, insatiable curiosity, and his continued leadership will be greatly missed. We have lost a great friend of North Carolina, a friend whose legacy we must carry on for generations to come."Current Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, also released a statement on Basnight's passing."Sen. Basnight and the institution of the Senate are in many ways inseparable. He left his mark on the body, and therefore the state, over his nearly two decades of leadership."Sen. Basnight loved people. I used to hear that he'd stop along the way from the Outer Banks to Raleigh just to speak to strangers and hear what they had to say. He loved people, and they loved him back," Berger added. "I will always remember the grace with which Sen. Basnight conducted the 2011 transition. He spared no effort and denied no request. He could wage political battle with the best of them, but he always put the institution of the Senate, as a symbol of the people's representative government, first. He's one of a kind, and I will miss him."His counterpart in the House, Rep. Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said: "Sen. Basnight was a leader who cared deeply about serving his constituents to make a difference in the lives of all North Carolinians. Our thoughts are with his family as they honor his memory and we remember his lasting impact on this state."