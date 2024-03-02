Local organization urging people to 'March to the Polls' ahead of Super Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is one last push to get out the vote ahead of Super Tuesday on Saturday.

The rally in Downtown Raleigh is organized by the Poor People's Campaign, which was founded years ago by Bishop William Barber.

All of it started with the North Carolina Forward Together Moral Movement.

Organizers will meet at the State Capitol grounds at 11 a.m. and march down to the legislature.

They'll not only be pushing to get out of the vote but also highlighting key issues like poverty. The organization said some of the issues haven't changed since the March on Washington in 1963.

"We need to come to Raleigh to make our voices heard and take back the moral voice from these extremists and own our power," said Reverend Rob Stephens, part of the NC organizing committee with the Poor People's Campaign. "This movement is a powerful one and about getting to those who aren't voting or who don't think their vote matters."

Sangria Noble also works as an organizer.

"This movement is about focusing on those who have died, the 800 per day who die from being poor," Noble said.

Brayden Smith and Mekhi Baldwin are students at NC Central University and have already cast their votes.

"We are in charge of our future," Brayden said. "It's not hard at all. All you have to do is register, it maybe takes five minutes."