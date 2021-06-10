Education

North Carolina principal sings 'I Will Always Love You' to students at graduation

NC principal sings 'I Will Always Love You' to students at graduation

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- On Graduation Day at a High Point, North Carolina high school, one principal turned to Whitney Houston to help him tell his students how he felt.

Marcus Gause is loved by his students.

And when it was time for Gause, principal at T. Wingate Andrews High School, to say goodbye, he knew exactly how he wanted to do it -- by belting 'I Will Always Love You.'

Trying to sing it the way Whitney Houston did.

And, don't forget, it was first written and performed by Dolly Parton.

"Of course, there's a nervousness because nobody sings behind Whitney Houston and greats likes Dolly Parton but, the lyrics were what I was trying to portray to my students," he said.

"Mr. Gause singing to us something I will never forget," student Mekhi McRae said. "He is a big part of why I am who I am today."

"One of the things that the pandemic has really taught us is that we need more love, that students know that we love and care for them," Gause said.

