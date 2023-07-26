Three Marines were found dead in a car in Hampstead, North Carolina, about an hour away from Camp Lejeune.

Cause of death revealed for 3 Camp Lejeune Marines found in parked car

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Pender County Sheriff's Office reveal the three Marines found dead in a car on Sunday morning died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Deputies located the Marines in a gas station parking lot in Hampstead, North Carolina, which is about an hour drive from Camp Lejeune.

The marines were identified as:

Lance Corporal Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, from Madison, Wisconsin

Lance Corporal Merax C. Dockery, 23, from Pottawatomie, Oklahoma

Lance Corporal Ivan R. Garcia, 23, from Naples, Florida

The ABC11 I-Team obtained 911 calls from Sunday morning that give more details surrounding their deaths.

Dockery's mother initially called the Pender County Sheriff's Office to file a missing person report Sunday morning after not hearing from her son since Friday.

"This is just very unusual, he always keeps in contact with us," she told the 911 operator.

She shared Dockery was supposed to travel back home to Oklahoma on Saturday night, but he wasn't at the airport when she arrived.

"He never showed up and they pinged his phone to a gas station in Hampstead," she said.

She also told the 911 operator that his jeep and suitcase were still at the barracks.

A Marine sent to check out the location of Dockery's cell phone called 911 around 30 minutes after Dockery's mother called.

"I was looking for these Marines. I'm on duty right now and I found these Marines in their car and -- think all of them, I think they're dead," the Marine is heard telling 911. "One is bleeding from the nose. They are passed out. They look like they fell asleep in here, but there is no other type of wound."

The Marine also shared that there was foam coming from one of the decreased Marine's noses.

"There is nothing else around them. Their bodies are stiff. They are in the car," he said in the 911 call.

An ambulance arrived at the scene minutes later.

"I am saddened by the timeless and tragic death of these three young men, who served our country honorably. Our thoughts and prayers remain with their families and colleagues during this time," said Pender County Sheriff Alan Cutler in a statement.