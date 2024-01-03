'Live' co-host Mark Consuelos profiled in cover story of DiversityComm magazine

"Live with Kelly and Mark" co-host Mark Consuelos was featured on the cover of DiversityComm magazine.

"Live with Kelly and Mark" co-host Mark Consuelos was featured on the cover of DiversityComm magazine.

"Live with Kelly and Mark" co-host Mark Consuelos was featured on the cover of DiversityComm magazine.

"Live with Kelly and Mark" co-host Mark Consuelos was featured on the cover of DiversityComm magazine.

NEW YORK -- Mark Consuelos, the actor, producer and co-host of "Live with Kelly and Mark," is featured on the cover of the latest issue of DiversityComm magazine.

In the profile, Consuelos describes how he got into acting by "happenstance," and why it is so important to him that Latinos and diversity are represented in the entertainment industry.

He also spoke about the honor of being named grand marshal of the Los Angeles Mexican Independence Parade.

"What a gift it was," Consuelos said. "I got to go to the Mexican consulate and meet all the people that were responsible for the parade. That was really great. And I got to honor my father, who came to this country when he was a teenager from Mexico."

You can read the full article on DiversityComm's website.

You can also catch Consuelos on "Live with Kelly and Mark" every day on this station.

ALSO READ | 'Live' cohost Mark Consuelos, son, featured in People's 'Sexiest Man'

Mark Consuelos and son Michael were featured in People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive issue.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.