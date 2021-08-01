localish

Spider-Dad and Son Share Passion for "Spidey and His Amazing Friends"

Biggest Spider-Man fans in America

NEW YORK -- While growing up in the Philippines, John Rius dreamed of moving to New York City thanks, in part, to the love of an all-time favorite hero, Spider-Man. When he finally immigrated to the U.S. as an adult, he started his family in Forest Hills, New Yorkthe same place where Peter Parker was born.

Johns 7-year-old son, Franco, followed in his fathers footsteps as a huge Spider-Man fan. Franco loves wearing his Spider-Man costume, jumping around, performing flips and kicks just like a real superhero whenever he gets a chance!

While the two disagree on who is the best Spider- hero, theyre both looking forward to watching the all-new Disney Junior show, Spidey and His Amazing Friends!
