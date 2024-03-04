WATCH LIVE

Charlotte woman celebrates 105th birthday: 'I feel like I'm 25'

Monday, March 4, 2024 10:34PM
Mary Elizabeth Thompson gathered with friends and family to laugh and reminisce about turning 105 years old.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Charlotte woman celebrated her 105th birthday on Sunday.

Mary Elizabeth Thompson gathered with friends and family to laugh and reminisce about the milestone.

"It's a miracle. We don't see this every day; she's such a joy; she has her health and strength and walks on her own," friend Gloria Davis said, "She still knows what's going on around her. She's feisty, but she's fabulous at 105."

Thompson joked that she was a little surprised that she was 105.

"I don't feel like I'm 105. I feel like I'm 25."

