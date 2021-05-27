memorial day

Heading into Memorial Day weekend, experts remind non-vaccinated people they should still wear mask

Pastor Fenton Jolly has been has he was walking around Moore Square sporting a relatively new necklace. He wears a lanyard with his vaccination card and lets folks know he's received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

He has been handing out masks as part of a mission and encouraging people do what's best for them this Memorial Day weekend.

"If you feel like you're not ready to take the mask off, don't take it off. That's your choice," said Jolly.

The state says there are positive signs going into the holiday weekend and rates are coming down as more people are vaccinated.

There was a legal mandate for quite some time to wear a face covering. The state has lifted the requirement.

Half of US adults now fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC

A top health care leader says concerns still persist and we have substantial transmission across the state.

"There is still strong recommendation that if you are not vaccinated, you should still be wearing a face covering if outside within 6 feet of other people and indoor public settings," said North Carolina State Medical Director Dr. Betsey Tilson.

Knightdale resident Cynthia Jordan is planning to stay in town for the holiday. If she does anything, it'll be a small gathering with her inner circle.

"I'll take the mask off outside. I have done that," said Jordan.

She works at a hospital and isn't letting down her guard.

"(I'm) still kind of hesitant to be around too many people. I think there still is a danger even though I have been vaccinated," said Jordan.

The state is also saying now that if you are vaccinated and exposed to COVID-19, you can skip quarantining and don't need to get tested as long as you're not showing any symptoms.
