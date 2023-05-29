'It's tough': Memorial Day ceremonies bring on survivor's guilt, mental health experts say

According to therapist Sam Perkins with House of Wellness Counseling, some veterans may deal with survivor's guilt on Memorial Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Over the course of Marine Corps veteran Godfrey Willis' career, he's had several deployments that's led to him suffering in silence.

"It's tough and that's what a lot of people don't understand," said Willis. "We're taught to fight and taught to act in combat situations. When we get home, we have to retrain ourselves. Often times it's hard to do."

Veterans often encounter many mental health concerns in the form of PTSD and depression. Douglas Zell was overcome with emotion at the Monday morning Memorial Day ceremony.

"I just know some people who were never the same and they were my friends," said Zell. "I've experienced wonderful freedoms my entire life that I didn't pay the price that people who are veterans do."

There was a solemn display at the Wake County Field of Honor with more than 500 flags flying in formation. It was a display to pay tribute to our heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Memorial Day at Wake County Field of Honor

According to therapist Sam Perkins with House of Wellness Counseling, some veterans may deal with survivor's guilt on Memorial Day.

"I get to live on, but they don't. Think about their family and friends, it's tough to be optimistic about your future knowing others don't have that," he said. "I know it doesn't seem like a coping skill, but it's your network and community that helps push you through things. Having someone to lean on is important."

RELATED | Memorial Day: Military community in Fayetteville, Hope Mills honors those who lost their lives

Perkins said it's important to honor the emotional struggles some veterans face.

"It gives me a chance to reflect on the ones I left behind and thank God I made it," said Willis.

If you know a veteran struggling with mental health. Please urge them to call the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 and pressing 1 to connect with crisis support 24/7.

Decoding the difference between mental health and mental illness