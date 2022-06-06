At least 5 mass shootings erupt in US over 27-hour stretch this weekend; in total, 9 killed

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=11931275" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A barrage of bullets from multiple shooters left three people dead and nearly a dozen more wounded on South Street in Philadelphia.

ABC News talks to experts who examine America's history with guns, the real-life impacts of gun violence and what can be done going forward to mitigate the problem.

At this point, gun policy experts say the only way to prevent gun violence is massive mobilization among U.S. citizens, including gun owners to demand change.

2nd mass shooting in Chattanooga in the last week

14-year-old shot dead in Phoenix

Seems we can’t go a day without another mass shooting.

This time, it’s Phoenix, at 10th Ave & Hatcher.

Time has run out.

Change must happen now. — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) June 4, 2022

4 shot, 2 fatally, in Mesa, Arizona

5 teens shot at graduation party

Since 2017, mass shootings in the United States -- described as shooting incidents in which at least four people are injured or killed -- have nearly doubled year over year. Already, there have been 212 mass shooting incidents in 2022 -- a 50% increase from 141 shootings in May 2017. The graphic above shows the number of shooting incidents per state. Mobile users: Click here to see our map of mass shootings in the US from the last five years

The number of people injured or killed does not include the suspect or perpetrator. These graphics show the number of victims across all mass shootings from the last five years.