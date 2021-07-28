Panthers coach Matt Rhule talks one-on-one with ABC11 after Panthers first training camp practice

the best part of my interview with Matt Rhule today 🤣— Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) July 28, 2021
"I have a uniquely big head." says his bucket hat from last year is on the way down from Charlotte😂😂😂#Panthers #KeepPounding @Panthers pic.twitter.com/Xp667CHXaF
"I thought (Darnold) was really sharp in terms of where to go with the football," Rhule said.
Rhule said Wednesday after the first day of practice that though there was a lot to work on, he was pleased with the initial day.
Watch the featured video for the full interview.
RELATED: Panthers report to training camp, look to build bond