Panthers coach Matt Rhule talks one-on-one with ABC11 after Panthers first training camp practice

By
Panthers coach Matt Rhule speaks with ABC11

SPARTANBURG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Carolina Panthers coch Matt Rhule spoke to ABC11 sports reporter and anchor Bridget Condon after day one of training camp about new quarterback Sam Darnold, rookie first-round draft pick Jaycee Horn and his bucket hat not fitting.



"I thought (Darnold) was really sharp in terms of where to go with the football," Rhule said.

Rhule said Wednesday after the first day of practice that though there was a lot to work on, he was pleased with the initial day.

