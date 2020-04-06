Society

Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with Austin seniors

AUSTIN, Texas -- Seniors at a living facility in Austin were surprised with a celebrity virtual bingo host as they all practice social distancing.

The seniors at The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living were surprised with none other than Matthew McConaughey in their Zoom bingo video chat!

SEE ALSO: Matthew McConaughey tells Texans to 'stay home' amid outbreak

In an adorable video posted to their Facebook page, McConaughey can be seen celebrating after one resident won.

"Thank you to Matthew, his wife Camila, and his mom Kay for hosting our residents for a few rounds of virtual bingo. Our residents had a great time playing, and they loved talking with Matthew about his family heritage and his favorite drink," the facility said in its post.

You can watch a clip from the virtual bingo experience in the video above.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyaustinnursing homegamestexas newscoronaviruscoronavirus texasseniorssenior citizenscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News