Ancient artifacts from the Mayan Civilization on view in the US for the first time

Ancient artifacts from the Mayan Civilization are on display in the US, many for the very first time.

LOS ANGELES -- 250 ancient artifacts from the Mayan Civilization are on display in the US for the first time at the California Science Center in Los Angeles.

"The Mayans have lived in Southern Mexico, Guatemala and other parts of Central America for the past 5000 years," said Dr. Diane Perlov, Senior Vice President of Exhibits the California Science Center. "Their heyday was about 250 to 700 AD, but they still live today throughout Central America, many are in Los Angeles. And they had many innovations that still impact society today."

Along with the exhibit, the science center is also screening the IMAX movie "Mystery of the Maya" in which an archaeologist and young Maya descendant unlock secrets of the past.

More details at: https://californiasciencecenter.org/exhibits