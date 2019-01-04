McDonald's worker speaks out after brawl over straw goes viral

A McDonald's worker speaks out after a customer attacked her during a brawl that went viral.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WTVD) --
McDonald's worker Yasmine James remains on leave after a brawl with a customer, allegedly about a straw, was caught on camera.

The viral video shows the customer, Daniel Taylor, reach over the counter and grab James by the shirt. James responded by punching Taylor several times. He is facing battery charges.

James said she's not physically hurt, but emotionally scarred after being left to defend herself.

"I didn't have any control over my body when he grabbed me," James said. "Like, I'm scared. Like, why are you grabbing me? I just didn't understand his intentions."

James said she had to call 911 after the attack because the manager didn't know what to do.

James has hired an attorney and they are now working to hold McDonald's accountable.
