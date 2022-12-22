Mega Millions jackpot worth half billion 2 days before Christmas

If you play the lottery, you have a chance to roll into Christmas as a multimillionaire.

Believe it or not, the Mega Millions jackpot is once again at half a billion dollars--$510 million for the Friday, December 23 drawing. That's 2 days before Christmas!!

It's the second-largest Mega Millions pot up for grabs in 2022.

If Friday night's drawing produces one or more winning tickets, the estimated prize would be the 11th largest jackpot in the history of the game.

Since Mega Millions began in May 2002, there have been 11 winning jackpots of $500 million or more, including three that exceeded $1 billion. The highest jackpot was $1.5 billion, won in South Carolina in October.