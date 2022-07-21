$1 million and 3 other big prizes won in NC in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four lucky winners in NC won big prizes ranging from $10,000 to $1 million in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.The $1 million winner, one of four nationally, purchased the ticket at the Lake Wylie Mini Mart on Union Road in Gastonia. The lucky ticket purchased matched all five white balls in the drawing.Two tickets won $30,000 Tuesday in Smithfield and New Bern. The tickets were purchased at the Speedway on South Glenburnie Road in New Bern and the Murphy Express on North Brightleaf Road in Smithfield. According to LotteryNC, the tickets matched four of the white balls and the Mega Ball to win $10,000, but since they were Megaplier tickets the prize tripled when the 3X multiplier was drawn.The fourth in was in Greenville. Officials say the ticket was purchased online through the lottery's Online Play. The ticket matched four balls and the mega ball winning $10,000.No one won the Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday, and the jackpot rose to $630 million, the 5th largest in Mega Millions history. The next Mega Millions drawing will be Friday night.Players can buy Mega Millions and Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery's website or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.