Mel Gibson coronavirus: Actor, 64, discloses COVID-19 hospitalization

LOS ANGELES -- Actor Mel Gibson has disclosed he spent a week in a Los Angeles-area hospital in April after testing positive for the coronavirus.The 64-year-old actor had kept his hospitalization private until now. He says he was treated with the drug remdesivir.Gibson has tested negative several times since leaving the hospital and has tested positive for antibodies to the virus.Gibson isin entertainment, sports and other high-profile fields to disclose positive diagnoses of COVID-19, including Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and singer P!nk.