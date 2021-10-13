Race and Culture

Durham Black-owned winery opens as global shortages persist

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Durham Black-owned winery opens as global shortages persist

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- In south Durham, Melanated Wine is finally off the ground. The owner, Illinois native Lashonda Modest, moved her family to North Carolina 10 years ago.

"When anyone consumes our wine, you're uncorking the culture," said Modest. "We have four varietals. We have a white sangria. We have a white blend - Chardonnay Riesling blend. We have a red blend and a Riesling."

Modest, a mother of two, is a manager for a clinical research operation, and she hopes that one day this will replace her full-time job. Global supply-chain issues have caused concern as bottles are needed for the wine.

Though customers can order online, the product won't ship until the first week of November.

"Due to labor shortages. The people harvesting the grapes, these wonderful grapes, would typically be bottling and labeling, but right now they are harvesting," said Modest.

Modest said her wine is produced in North Carolina's Yadkin Valley.

The grand opening is slated for next Friday, but they are using the space to hold wine tastings and sip-and-paint events.

"With the pandemic going on or any shortages, we knew we had to push through to bring this brand to fruition to the people who have been missing it for so long," Modest said.

Melanated Wine's tasting room is at 4608-F Industry Lane in Durham.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessdurhamncsmall businesswinewine industryblack owned businessrace and culture
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE AND CULTURE
Wake County leaders discuss potential nondiscrimination ordinance
Goldsboro boutique owner getting noticed for items made in Tanzania
George Floyd recommended for pardon by Texas parole board
NC experts explore mental health stigma in Black, Latino communities
TOP STORIES
Bragg sees 100 percent increase in drug-related crime on installation
Pregnant 911 dispatcher was killed by boyfriend: Fayetteville police
New RPD chief vows more transparency as violent crime rises
Chapel Hill couple charged in murder of 88-year-old Virginia woman
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
LATEST: Garner cancels Christmas parade due to COVID-19
Show More
No credible threat at Rolesville High, principal says
What Gabby Petito's autopsy results could mean for Brian Laundrie
At least 5 killed in bow and arrow attack in Norway
Job seekers feeling empowered as hiring demand increases
Lt. Gov. calls images in LGBT book 'borderline child pornography'
More TOP STORIES News