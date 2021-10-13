Durham Black-owned winery opens as global shortages persist

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- In south Durham, Melanated Wine is finally off the ground. The owner, Illinois native Lashonda Modest, moved her family to North Carolina 10 years ago.
"When anyone consumes our wine, you're uncorking the culture," said Modest. "We have four varietals. We have a white sangria. We have a white blend - Chardonnay Riesling blend. We have a red blend and a Riesling."
Modest, a mother of two, is a manager for a clinical research operation, and she hopes that one day this will replace her full-time job. Global supply-chain issues have caused concern as bottles are needed for the wine.
Though customers can order online, the product won't ship until the first week of November.
"Due to labor shortages. The people harvesting the grapes, these wonderful grapes, would typically be bottling and labeling, but right now they are harvesting," said Modest.
Modest said her wine is produced in North Carolina's Yadkin Valley.
The grand opening is slated for next Friday, but they are using the space to hold wine tastings and sip-and-paint events.
"With the pandemic going on or any shortages, we knew we had to push through to bring this brand to fruition to the people who have been missing it for so long," Modest said.
Melanated Wine's tasting room is at 4608-F Industry Lane in Durham.
