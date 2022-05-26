RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new airline is taking flight at RDU Thursday morning and another airline is adding several new routes before a big travel time for Memorial Day.
AAA is reporting travel this weekend will reach pre-pandemic numbers. Despite rising gas and ticket prices, travel is expected to reach 92% of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.
More than 3 million people expected to fly this weekend.
Things could be especially busy at RDU because Avelo Airlines is making non-stop flights to the New England-New York area.
The airline will have flights 5 days a week and will expand to six days a week in mid-June.
Last month Icelandair made its debut and Avelo makes this RDU's 13th airline.
RDU adds new airline, another adding several new routes before Memorial Day
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News