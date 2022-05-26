Travel

RDU adds new airline, another adding several new routes before Memorial Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new airline is taking flight at RDU Thursday morning and another airline is adding several new routes before a big travel time for Memorial Day.

AAA is reporting travel this weekend will reach pre-pandemic numbers. Despite rising gas and ticket prices, travel is expected to reach 92% of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.


More than 3 million people expected to fly this weekend.

Things could be especially busy at RDU because Avelo Airlines is making non-stop flights to the New England-New York area.


The airline will have flights 5 days a week and will expand to six days a week in mid-June.

Last month Icelandair made its debut and Avelo makes this RDU's 13th airline.
