Attorney General Merrick Garland makes unannounced trip to Ukraine

Attorney General Merrick Garland made an unannounced trip to Ukraine on Friday, according to a Justice Department official.

The trip was not announced for security reasons, the official said.

Garland was invited to Lviv by the Ukrainian prosecutor general, the official said, and joined President Volodymyr Zelensky at the "United for Justice Conference."

The official added that Garland "held several meetings and reaffirmed our determination to hold Russia accountable for crimes committed in its unjust and unprovoked invasion against its sovereign neighbor."

