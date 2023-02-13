Meta confirms office space, at least 100 jobs in downtown Durham

From Meta announcing its plans to lay off more than 11,000 workers to Twitter recently firing nearly half its workforce, the latest wave of tech layoffs can feel like it's happening all at once.

There's something about the Triangle that tech companies love.

Monday, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, confirmed to ABC11 and our news partner The News & Observer it has office space at the American Tobacco Campus in downtown Durham.

Meta spokesperson Ryan Daniels, tells the News & Observer their plan is to have about 100 enterprise engineers working in that office space.

Meta joins other large tech companies like Microsoft, and Google that all have offices in the Triangle.

Most big tech companies, including Meta have announced major layoffs in the past 6 months.

In November 2022, economist Christian Lundblad called the layoffs a "short run," as multiple factors contribute to the layoffs, including what's going on in the U.S. economy.

During that interview, Lundblad said the Triangle area is still an attractive one to tech companies. Firms that are struggling to find the talent they need can find them in North Carolina, which Lundblad said he believes won't change anytime soon.

"Not only is this a great place to live and work but there's a lot of smart people here and a lot of exciting things to think about in terms of the medium run."

