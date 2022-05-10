taco bell

Dolly Parton, Doja Cat team up for Mexican Pizza musical, based on Taco Bell menu item

Doja Cat Mexican Pizza musical will debut on TikTok
By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Dolly Parton Mexican Pizza musical coming soon

CHICAGO -- Dolly Parton's still working, working, working.

The "9 to 5" singer is teaming up with Taco Bell for a new musical about the chain's Mexican pizza.

Yup, that's right, a musical about Mexican pizza.

SEE MORE: Taco Bell is bringing back fan-favorite Mexican Pizza

The Los Angeles Times reports Parton is teaming up with rapper Doja Cat and several TikTok stars for the project.

Taco Bell's Mexican pizza was a fan favorite until the restaurant discontinued it in 2020.

But now it's returning May 19, with a musical to boot.

"Mexican Pizza: The Musical" is set to debut on TikTok May 26.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttaco belltiktoku.s. & worldmusical
TACO BELL
Taco Bell is bringing back fan-favorite Mexican Pizza
Deals and discounts for National Burrito Day
Taco Bell is selling a $10 monthly taco subscription
Taco Bell is giving away free breakfast burritos
TOP STORIES
Shooting in Raleigh leaves one man with life-threatening injuries
9-year-old rushed to hospital after shots fired into Rocky Mount home
Child protective services visits family of 6-year-old marathon runner
Casey White called corrections officer his 'wife' when apprehended
Fayetteville police locate suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run case
Fort Bragg soldiers return home from long deployment in Afghanistan
Man recounts finding woman trapped for 2 days in wrecked SUV
Show More
'Very alarming': New report shows rise in NC child homicides, suicides
Biden to detail plan for fighting US inflation
Great white shark New Jersey: 1K-pound fish swimming off shore
Durham school bus veers off road to avoid gunfire scene
Gas prices jump to new record highs
More TOP STORIES News