At least 8 people hurt in partial collapse at Miami-area condo building

MBPD and @MiamiBeachFire are assisting the Town of Surfside at a partial building collapse located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida. Multiple police and fire agencies from across Miami-Dade are assisting. Please follow @MiamiDadeFire for updated information. pic.twitter.com/8tORIfZfjY — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 24, 2021

SURFSIDE, Florida -- Search and rescue efforts are underway, and at eight people are hospitalized, after the partial collapse of a residential building near Miami, Florida.It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the Champlain Towers South condo on Collins Avenue in Surfside, north of Miami.Dozens of people have been impacted. Eight have been taken to area hospitals.One person is said to be in critical condition.Search and rescue efforts are underway, amid reports of more people trapped.The collapse happened on the beach side of the building, a 12-story residential building constructed in 1981.There was no immediate word on the cause.