At least 8 people hurt in partial collapse at Miami-area condo building

EMBED <>More Videos

Rescues underway, 8 hospitalized in Miami-area-collapse

SURFSIDE, Florida -- Search and rescue efforts are underway, and at eight people are hospitalized, after the partial collapse of a residential building near Miami, Florida.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the Champlain Towers South condo on Collins Avenue in Surfside, north of Miami.

Dozens of people have been impacted. Eight have been taken to area hospitals.

One person is said to be in critical condition.



Search and rescue efforts are underway, amid reports of more people trapped.

The collapse happened on the beach side of the building, a 12-story residential building constructed in 1981.

There was no immediate word on the cause.

This breaking news story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridacollapse
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Wake County teen to open for President Biden during Thursday visit
LATEST: Free food giveaway in Carrboro
Durham exhibit honors students who staged sit-in at ice cream parlor
North Carolina medical marijuana legalization gets hearing in Senate
NC House bill ending extra $300 benefits heads to Gov. Cooper's desk
Husband of missing Sampson County woman caught after I-40 chase
First, lumber shortages. Now, lumber thefts
Show More
Short-staffed Wake EMS calls upon Johnston Co. agencies for help
New warning signs in place near Duke Energy dam after tubing tragedy
Britney Spears asks judge to free her from conservatorship
COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy persists among NC youth
2 young girls mysteriously found dead in Florida canal, IDs unknown
More TOP STORIES News