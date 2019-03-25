Crime & Safety

Michael Avenatti charged with extortion, bank and wire fraud

LOS ANGELES -- U.S. prosecutors have charged Trump critic and attorney Michael Avenatti with extortion and bank and wire fraud.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney in Los Angeles said Avenatti was arrested Monday in New York.

Spokesman Ciaran McEvoy says the lawyer best known for representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump faces federal charges in New York and California.

In New York, he was accused of threatening to use his ability to get publicity to harm Nike. Prosecutors say he demanded that the apparel company give him $10 million.

Prosecutors in California planned to release more details at a news conference later Monday.

Avenatti represented Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, in a lawsuit to break a confidentiality agreement to speak about her alleged affair with Trump.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyarrestu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Investigators searching Tar River for evidence in Nash Co. woman's death
Cary Barnes & Noble shooter also had explosive device, warrants state
Trial begins for man accused of killing 3 neighbors near Wake Forest
Teacher who donated salary to poor wins $1M prize
1 shot during dispute over seating in AMC at Concord Mills Mall
$6,000 worth of lingerie stolen from Charlotte-area Victoria's Secret
Father of Sandy Hook victim takes own life outside town hall
Show More
Parking app now live in downtown Raleigh
NJ pizza shop owner starts program to provide free meals for veterans
Sheriff: Juvenile charged after shooting death of infant
Wilson police investigating after 63-year-old man shot, killed in yard
Drugs, mobile phones delivered to UK prison inside dead rats
More TOP STORIES News