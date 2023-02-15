Michael Jordan donates $10M to Make-A-Wish

To celebrate his 60th birthday, Michael Jordan made the largest single donation in Make-A-Wish history.

The legendary basketball player, who starred for the University of North Carolina and then the Chicago Bulls, gave Make-A-Wish $10 million ahead of his 60th birthday on Feb. 17.

In the charity's 43-year history, nobody has ever donated that much money with a single gift.

Jordan has a long history with Make-A-Wish. He's been working with the organization for 30 years, donating millions of dollars and helping grant hundreds of wishes.

He said he hopes his $10 million donation will inspire others to step up and make even more wishes come true.

Make-A-Wish works to grant wishes for children diagnosed with critical illnesses. The wishes can help children feel loved and even help them keep up the fight against their illnesses.