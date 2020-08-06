Society

Michelle Obama says she's suffering from 'low-grade depression' amid the pandemic

Former First Lady Michelle Obama said on the latest episode of her podcast that the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the Trump Administration's response, has placed her on an emotional rollercoaster.

Obama said she is "dealing with some form of low-grade depression" due to what she called the administration's hypocrisy. She noted that she is not alone in feeling this way because "spiritually, these are not fulfilling times."

She said she's even had to take personal days because she's been very troubled by the racial strife in America.

Obama responds to George Floyd death, highlighting how racism is 'normal' in 2020 America

Obama criticized Trump's response to the nationwide protests in the wake of George Floyd's death.

"Waking up to the news, waking up to how this administration has or has not responded, waking up to yet another story of a Black man or a Black person somehow being dehumanized, or hurt or killed or falsely accused of something ... it is exhausting," she said. "It has led to a weight that I haven't felt in my life in a while."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydepressionmichelle obamamental health
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 2.1% of prison inmates in NC test positive for COVID-19
NOAA increases hurricane season forecast
Find your school district's reopening plans
Raleigh housing market skyrockets despite the pandemic
Raleigh firefighters save elderly brothers trapped in tornado debris
ECU students could be fined, expelled for not wearing mask
Man beaten, robbed of $200K life savings outside bank
Show More
Homes catch fire at Ocean Isle Beach days after Isaias
NY attorney general sues to dissolve NRA
Man finds lost journal filled with touching letters
NC will be in Phase 2 for another 5 weeks, Cooper announces
Hundreds of maskless revelers seen at LA mansion
More TOP STORIES News