michelle obama

Michelle Obama Elementary to be new name of school in California

RICHMOND, Calif. -- A school in California's Bay Area will now be called Michelle Obama Elementary.

The school board unanimously approved the change last night to rename Wilson Elementary School in Richmond, California, after the former first lady.

The school is under construction. The West Contra Costa County School District told our sister station KGO-TV this new school will not be traditional. There will be no hallways, classrooms will have large windows, and doors will connect rooms together.

With this new design, parents and staff thought now would be the time to change the name.

"The school is going through a transformation, and the members of the community have asked that we consider a name change to the school to signify a rebirth," said Marcus Walton, communications director of the West Contra Costa Unified School District.

The PTA started advocating to name it after the first lady, calling her a role model for children.

"She advocates for education she advocates for poverty, for nutrition and healthy living," said PTA President Maisha Cole.

The school had previously been named after the country's 28th president Woodrow Wilson.

They believe it is the first school in Northern California named after Michelle Obama and the second in the state.

The new school is set to open in August 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcaliforniaschoolmichelle obamapoliticsu.s. & worldcalifornia
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MICHELLE OBAMA
Obama-produced documentary wins Oscar
Michelle Obama wins Grammy Award for 'Best Spoken Word Album'
Obama portraits to go on national tour in 2021
Barack Obama's birthday message to Michelle: 'You are my star'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News