RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A first-of-its kind My Wellness Summit for women is planned for March 1 in downtown Raleigh at The Merrimon-Wynne House.
Emily Wallace, owner of Midtown Yoga organized the event.
"I do believe being well is so much more than a yoga session or a gym session its a lot to do with mental," Wallace said. "I think that creating a holistic experience is great for the studio, but incorporating it into an entire day here at Merrimon-Wynne, I'm really excited to do so."
The event will feature wellness experts, workshops, healthy food and keynote speakers including Laura Grant. Grant is a Raleigh woman inspiring millions on social media as she documents caring for her husband Johnny, a former Navy Seal medic, who suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car accident while heading to the scene of a house fire in Raleigh.
"This is her first speaking engagement," Wallace said. "And, I'm really honored for her to be speaking at the summit. I think she'll be speaking a lot about how to trust the unknown and moving through life with the unknown."
For ticket information click here.
Midtown Yoga owner hosts inaugural wellness summit for women featuring workshops, healthy food
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News