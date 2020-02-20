Community & Events

Midtown Yoga owner hosts inaugural wellness summit for women featuring workshops, healthy food

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A first-of-its kind My Wellness Summit for women is planned for March 1 in downtown Raleigh at The Merrimon-Wynne House.

Emily Wallace, owner of Midtown Yoga organized the event.

"I do believe being well is so much more than a yoga session or a gym session its a lot to do with mental," Wallace said. "I think that creating a holistic experience is great for the studio, but incorporating it into an entire day here at Merrimon-Wynne, I'm really excited to do so."

The event will feature wellness experts, workshops, healthy food and keynote speakers including Laura Grant. Grant is a Raleigh woman inspiring millions on social media as she documents caring for her husband Johnny, a former Navy Seal medic, who suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car accident while heading to the scene of a house fire in Raleigh.

"This is her first speaking engagement," Wallace said. "And, I'm really honored for her to be speaking at the summit. I think she'll be speaking a lot about how to trust the unknown and moving through life with the unknown."

For ticket information click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighncyogawomen and healthmental wellnesshealthy livingwomen
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News