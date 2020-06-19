Creedmoor man dies after being hit by car in Raleigh hit-and-run: Police

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Creedmoor man died after being hit by a car Friday morning in Raleigh, leading to a felony hit-and-run arrest.

The accident happened near Departure Drive and Millbrook Road around 12:45, according to Raleigh police.

Charles Downey, 40, died. Downey was not in the crosswalk when he was hit according to a police report.

Javier Negron-Villegas was charged with felony hit and run causing a death, no operators license, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to reduce speed to avoid collision with pedestrian. Negron-Villegas drove some distance away from the scene after the collision, prompting the hit-and-run charge.

Javier Negron-Villegas



An investigation is ongoing.
