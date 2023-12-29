14-year-old California boy arrested in parents' murder; lied about intruder attacking family: police

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is expected to provide another update on Friday on the violence in Miramonte that left two people dead and a child injured.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is expected to provide another update on Friday on the violence in Miramonte that left two people dead and a child injured.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is expected to provide another update on Friday on the violence in Miramonte that left two people dead and a child injured.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is expected to provide another update on Friday on the violence in Miramonte that left two people dead and a child injured.

FRESNO, Calif. -- A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly murdering his parents and injuring his 11-year-old sister in central California.

The victims have been identified as Lue Yang and Se Vang, who were married.

The incident happened around 7:30 pm Wednesday at a home in Miramonte, California, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say the 14-year-old called 911 and said someone broke into their home and attacked his family before leaving in a pickup truck.

When deputies arrived, they found Lue and Se dead, and their 11-year-old daughter badly injured. She was rushed into surgery and is expected to survive.

Deputies at the home found evidence that they say showed the 14-year-old made up the break-in story and that he was the one who used multiple weapons to attack his family.

Another child, a 7-year-old boy, was at the home and was not injured. He is now with other family members.

Authorities are still investigating a motive behind the crimes.

The 14-year-old is facing two charges of murder and one charge of attempted murder.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.