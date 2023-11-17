Japanese style soufflé pancakes are fluffy clouds that will take your taste buds by storm

Miss Cheese Tea Cafe's soufflé pancakes are delicious, fluffy clouds that will take your taste buds by storm.

PASADENA, Calif. -- Souffl pancakes, a popular dessert and breakfast treat in Japan, are making a name for themselves in the US. Some of the best can found at Miss Cheese Tea Caf in Pasadena, California.

"Souffl pancakes are like another world of pancakes," said Kerry Schwartz of Glendale who frequents Miss Cheese for their signature pancakes. "They're like airy little clouds piled on top of each other."

Restaurant manager Daniel Gutierrez recommends eating them right away because they will deflate.

"They're always made fresh to order," said Miss Cheese Tea Caf owner Simon Yip. "That's the secret of the souffl pancake."

For more information, go to: https://order.misscheese.com/