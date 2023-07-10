Missing boater identified as search efforts continue following crash on Falls Lake

Search crews are scheduled to release new information about missing boater Raiquan Massenburg who was involved in a crash on Falls Lake on Sunday.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Search crews are scheduled to release new information about the missing boater who was involved in a crash on Falls Lake on Sunday.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. Search and rescue crews jumped into action as soon as they were alerted. They spent 7 hours searching for the missing man but were unsuccessful.

Wake County Sheriff's Office said Sunday night the search would resume Monday as a recovery operation. A total of 50 people were involved in the search Monday, including 30 people in the water with 12 boats, K-9 officers and dive teams.

Family members identified the missing boater as 21-year-old Raiquan Massenburg. He was out on the lake fishing with a friend prior to the crash.

NC Wildlife blamed the crash on a severe storm that passed through the area. A full report on the crash has not been released.

"They were out in the storm. It was a bad storm--thunder, lightning, heavy rain. It dumped a tremendous amount of rain at one given time," NC Wildlife investigator Lt. Brandon Coffey said.

"It was a sunny day, and then this rain, the skies opened up. And you have to be alert when you're on the water, and keep that in mind," said Rosalia Fodera from Wake County Sheriff's Office.