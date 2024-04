Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old juvenile out of Apex

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Apex police officers are looking for a missing 13-year-old named Jackson.

According to the police department, Jackson is roughly 5'6" and 160 pounds. He is believed to be wearing a gray shirt with a shamrock on it and black or blue shorts.

If you see Jackson, police say to call the non-emergency number at 919-362-8661