Missing man pulled from Raleigh quarry did not survive

Raleigh police and fire crews have just found a man after a search and rescue operation.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The missing man pulled from a Wake County quarry Wednesday night did not survive.

Wake County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 29-year-old Lamar Griffin of Cary.

Griffin and his roommate were said to have been walking in a wooded area near Duraleigh Road. Griffin's roommate told investigators that Griffin started having difficulty breathing.

The roommate said he was several yards ahead of Griffin, but he turned back to help him. However, he could not find Griffin.

He called 911 to report Griffin missing. First responders located Griffin and took him to Rex Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner's office is conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.
