KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- The copper bust of Orville Wright, which was stolen over the weekend from the Wright Brothers National Memorial, has been found.
According to the Wright Brothers National Memorial, it was found on Kill Devil Hills beach Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities say a Kill Devil Hills beach visitor called the Dare County non-emergency line to report that the bust was "tucked" into the dunes.
Around 3:30 p.m., a National Park Service officer confirmed it was the stolen bust of Orville Wright.
National Park Service rangers will continue investigating the theft of the bust and the damage to its granite mounting base.
Homeowners and business owners in the area of Wright Brothers National Memorial and 909 S. Virginia Dare Trail are asked to review security camera footage and report any suspicious activity from the night of October 12 through the afternoon of October 15. To report tips, contact the Dare County Community CrimeLine or the National Park Service's Investigative Services Branch (ISB) at (888)-653-0009.
Orville Wright bust stolen from Wright Brothers National Memorial found on Kill Devil Hills beach
HISTORY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News