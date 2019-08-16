Missing woman with dementia found alive in drainage ditch in Orange County 53 hours after wandering away from home

Orange County officials said Maryanne Rosenman was found in a drainage ditch in a heavily wooded area near her home. She was taken to the hospital where she is expected to recover.
She wandered away from her home on Stoneridge Drive in Chapel Hill on Wednesday, August 14.
Crews searched for 53 hours, covering more than 1,500 acres. Officials said they only briefly paused the search for severe weather, but those pauses added up to less than one hour of time. Ultimately she was located Friday morning about half-a-mile from her home.
"This family has been through a lot...they didn't know what to expect, and this was as good an outcome as we could have hoped for," Sheriff Charles Blackwood said.
He said she was alert and communicative when he saw her.
More than 30 agencies and 300 people participated in the search for Rosenman.
The area where she was ultimately found had previously been searched twice. Crews said they went back a third time to do a more methodical search, since the area is obscured by thick foliage.
"She could have been mobile. She could have been laying there for 50 hours. It's very difficult to say," Emergency Management Coordinator Kirby Saunders said.
Investigators Hendricks with the Orange County Sheriff's Office was one of the people who found Rosenman.
"Just happened to be in the right place at the right time," Hendricks said. "I was excited to find her and thankful that she was still alive and talking."
Rosenman's husband texted one of the search leaders from the hospital, thanking the teams for their hard work. The search leader who received the text shared part of it during Friday's news conference.
"Please let everyone know how tremendously grateful we are for your unending professional help...it seems like every decision you made was the right one. It's hard to imagine any team doing a better job than what you did."