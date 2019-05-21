Mom, 11-year-old daughter dead after SUV, tractor-trailer collide head-on in Harnett County

A young girl and a woman are dead after a head on crash in Harnett County on US-421. Another young girl was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. I’ll have live updates all morning on @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/IP9yAVVl91 — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) May 21, 2019

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A mother and her 11-year-old daughter died following a head-on collision between an SUV and a tractor-trailer. The girl's 11-year-old twin sister was also injured in the crash.The crash happened around 12:30 Tuesday morning on U.S. 421 North in Harnett County.According to NC State Highway Patrol, 46-year-old Venita Greene Vandergriff, of Lillington, was headed north when her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer driven by 24-year-old Paul Brian Laney, of Hickory.Vandergriff and 11-year-old Zariyah Denise Vandergriff were pronounced dead on scene. Amiyah Denise Vandergriff, an 11-year-old who was also in the SUV, was taken to taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Her condition is unknown.North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the young girls were twins and the woman was their mother.Laney was not injured in the crash.An investigation is still ongoing.