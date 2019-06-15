North Carolina mom credits 'Find My Friends' app for saving daughter after car crash

MOUNT AIRY, North Carolina -- A mother is crediting the "Find My Friends" app for saving her daughter's life after the teen crashed her car in North Carolina.

Catrina Alexander, of Mount Airy, said she knew something was wrong when her 17-year-old daughter, Macy Smith, missed her curfew.

She tracked her using the "Find My Friends" app and found Macy pinned under her car after she fell down a 25-foot embankment.

"I can't explain watching the GPS on my phone -- my dot for my phone getting close to hers and then suddenly seeing the tire tracks, and that's all I could see," Alexander said.

Smith told WFMY-TV that her car hydroplaned before flipping over and rolling three times.

Both mother and daughter are encouraging others to download the tracking technology in case of an emergency.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinacar crashrescuetechnology
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search continues for retired UNC professor who went missing in Hudson River
Mebane 11-year-old bloodies robber with machete, sheriff says
'Sharks are still good people:' NC shark attack survivor 'popping' through recovery
Sheriff's deputy found shot to death in car in Fort Worth
Wake Forest High School graduation ceremony honors 2 seniors who drowned
Knightdale teacher out, but student's mom fumes at lack of charges
Couple blames dog-walking app Wag for stolen pooch
Show More
Suspect in custody after Costco shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
WEEKEND EVENTS: Father's Day, Juneteenth and Peak City Pig Fest
Wake Forest man charged with murder in Durham bar-fight death
NC family stunned after animal shelter euthanizes the wrong dog
Raleigh nonprofit Helping Hand Mission targeted by scammers
More TOP STORIES News