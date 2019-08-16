North Carolina mother stole her children's identities to open 12 credit cards, deputies say

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina mother stole her own children's identities in order to open credit cards, according to Columbus County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators arrested Bristol Kay King, 34, on 12 counts of identity theft and unlawfully obtaining credit cards.

She was booked in jail on a $120,000 secured bond.

The ages of her children were not released, because they are minors.



According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, the kids noticed a lot of packages with their names on them arriving at their house. However, King told them they were not allowed to open the packages.

The children's father and stepmother discovered something was wrong when they ran credit checks on the children.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncmother arrestedmother chargedidentity theft
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Expect baby copperhead snakes to emerge soon in NC
Cheap airfare 'deals' costing some travelers hundreds
12-year-old crashed car into man and dog killing both, police say
Presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris headed to Durham
Man bit Raleigh officer during fight, police say
Israel reverses stance, will allow Rep. Tlaib to visit West Bank
Vice chancellor at NC State to resign amid series of disparaging tweets
Show More
Adopt a pet for free Saturday at Wake County Animal Shelter
Fans cheer as best softball team in America returns home to NC
Fierce storm causes damage, road flooding in Johnston County
Wife of man killed by wave adjusts to life as single mom of 6
Helmet camera videos show firefighter response to Durham explosion
More TOP STORIES News