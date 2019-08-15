Moms rally to help after fire, theft plague Raleigh youth sports center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Moms in east Raleigh are coming together to raise money for a youth sports program after a fire destroyed a concession stand and with it much-needed equipment.

The fire happened June 26 at the Wilders Grove Youth Center at 4204 Willow Oak Road, off New Hope Road.

Along with the concession stand, the flames destroyed cheerleading supplies and damaged football equipment.

And to add insult to injury, someone stole helmets from the burned-out ruins.

Now the moms have started a fundraising campaign to make sure their kids get the necessary equipment to keep them safe on the field.

Organizers hope to raise $5,000 by the end of august.

So far, they have raised just under $300.

If you want to donate, you can contact them through the Wilders Grove Facebook page.

