Cumberland County confirms first case of monkeypox

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first case of monkeypox in Cumberland County.

Health officials said the person who tested positive is isolating and their close contacts have been notified.

There are 60 confirmed cases in North Carolina. As of Monday, there have been 5,189 confirmed cases of monkeypox nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"The time is now. We urge those who meet the criteria to be vaccinated as soon as possible," said Dr. Jennifer Green, Health Director. "We will continue to be diligent in monitoring the monkeypox spread in our county and provide testing for those who may be experiencing symptoms."

The health department is scheduling vaccination appointments for people who meet eligibility criteria to receive Jynneos, a vaccine that has been found to prevent monkeypox illness or lead to less severe symptoms in people recently exposed to monkeypox.

Because of a very limited supply, vaccinations in North Carolina are only offered to people with known or suspected exposure to monkeypox.

Eligible residents can call the Health Department at (910) 433-3600 to request a vaccination appointment.

The eligibility criteria include:

People who have been in close physical contact in the last 14 days with someone diagnosed with monkeypox

People who know their sexual partner was diagnosed with monkeypox

Men who have sex with men, or transgender individuals, who report any of the following in the last 90 days:

Having multiple or anonymous sex partners

Being diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection

Receiving HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis

Vaccines are free, regardless of insurance status.

If you have an unexplained rash, sores or other symptoms, contact your healthcare provider. Keep the rash covered and avoid sex or being intimate with anyone until you have been evaluated by a medical provider. Testing is available at the Cumberland County Health Department for eligible individuals by appointment only. Residents can call (910) 433-3600 to request an appointment for testing.

You can learn more about monkeypox at the CDC's site or at the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website.