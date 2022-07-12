Durham County Public Health confirms first case of monkeypox

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the county.
Public health officials say the person is currently isolating, and close contacts have been notified.
This comes days after Wake County Public Health confirmed their first case.
On July 6, Wake County Public Health confirmed the first case in that county.
The patient who tested positive there is currently isolating at home and Wake County staff are working with them on contact tracing, health officials said.
Nearly 900 cases of monkeypox have been identified in the United States. DCoDPH continues to work closely with state and national partners to monitor the current national outbreak and respond within Durham County.
"We have been working with the state and the CDC to track the spread of monkeypox for several weeks now, and we have been prepared to respond upon confirming our first case here in Durham," said Durham County Health Director Rod Jenkins.
DCoDPH is currently offering appointments for individuals to receive Jynneos, a vaccine to prevent monkeypox illness or lead to less severe symptoms in individuals recently exposed to monkeypox, if they meet certain criteria.
Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically involves flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes and a rash that includes bumps that are initially filled with fluid before scabbing over.
