NCDHHS hosting monkeypox town hall

The World Health Organization has declared monkeypox a public health emergency. With cases climbing every day, medical professionals want you to know how to keep the virus from spreading,

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with Equality NC to host a virtual town hall Thursday at 6:30 p.m. to share information on how to get checked for monkeypox, where to access testing and find treatment.

Anyone can get monkeypox, but the majority of cases identified globally and in North Carolina in the current outbreak have been transmitted through sexual contact among gay men.

The town hall will be from 6:30 p.m. -8 p.m.

NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley and Dr. Victoria Mobley, NCDHHS Medical Consultant and Adjunct Professor of Epidemiology, UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health will participate. Rebby Kern, Director of Education Policy at Equality NC, will moderate.

Participants can attend the event by clicking this link.

American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters and Communication Access Real Time Translation (CART) captioning will be available

You can find the latest information about monkeypox cases in North Carolina, along with other details on the NCDHHS website.

North Carolina's first monkeypox case was identified on June 23, and as of Wednesday, 40 cases have been reported.