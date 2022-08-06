Wake County Public Health Center holds first Monkeypox vaccine clinic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Just 30 minutes before opening the doors, a line wrapped around the Wake County Public Health Center.

"I was really impressed honestly. It's a Saturday morning, people might be out with friends on Friday night. So, I was really happy to see so many people get up early to come," said Robert Nelson, of Garner.

Nelson is just one of hundreds of people who received their Monkeypox vaccine.

"It's important to me to be prepared and be healthy, and I figured this would be a great opportunity to do so," Nelson said.

Wake County Public Health hosted their first walk-in Monkeypox vaccine clinic, offering 550 doses.

"We've been hearing from the community they're very anxious to get their Monkeypox vaccine. We are so excited that they want to take this step, the preventative measure to get vaccinated," Wake County Preventative Health Director Rebecca Kaufman said.

The clinic comes as North Carolina health officials have identified the 95th case in the state. Most of the cases are among men who have sex with men, but experts warn anyone can be exposed.

"I think it's going to be an issue because just like Covid, the numbers are growing. It's slow but it's growing. And it's scary," said Amy Davis, of Raleigh.

A second dose is needed to be fully protected. The health department says they hope to host another clinic when they get more doses.

