2 arrests made in connection with woman's body found in Moore County

An investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in Moore County.

JACKSON SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced Thursday that two arrests have been made following a death investigation in the Jackson Springs area.

Deputies found a woman's body on Tuesday afternoon along the shoulder of Mill Road near the Montgomery County line. She was later identified as Jolee Diane Mercer, 34, of Eagle Springs.

Fields' office said that later that night, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in Candor and seized a vehicle in connection with the death investigation.

During that operation, deputies arrested Timothy Rodell McCaskill, 53, of Candor. He was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule III controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver heroin, felony trafficking opium or heroin, and various other misdemeanor drug charges.

On Wednesday, investigators arrested Jonathan Santonio Flowers, 38, of Jackson Springs. He was charged with one count of felony concealment of a death and one count of felony disturbing human remains.

Flowers is being held at the Moore County Detention Center under a $75,000.00 secured bond with a court apoearance set for Aug. 25,

Investigators are still working to establish the connection between Mercer and Flowers and the events leading up to the discovery of her body.

Her cause of death is still under investigation pending an autopsy at the North Carolina Chief Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Moore County Sheriff's Office at (910) 947-2931 or provide information through the Anonymous Crime Tip Line at (910) 947-4444.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.