Moore County man wins $2 million on scratch-off

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Moore County man is celebrating after he won $2 million in a scratch-off lottery.

Toy McLeod of Aberdeen bought his ticket from the Speedway on N.C. 5. According to the NC Education Lottery, McLeod was given the choice to receive his prize as a lump sum of $1.2 million or an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years.

McLeod chose the lump sum option. After federal and state tax withholdings he took home $858,006.

